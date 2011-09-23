PRAGUE, Sept 23 Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR
plans to raise 200 billion Czech crowns ($10. billion), via
building wind and hydro power stations abroad, to invest in
building new units at the Temelin nuclear power plant, daily
Lidove Noviny reported on Friday.
The newspaper reported that newly elected Chief Executive
Daniel Benes introduced the plan at a meeting of the power
group's top management on Thursday.
CEZ plans to build the wind and hydro power stations in
countries that support renewables, including Germany, Poland and
Romania, the report cited Benes as saying.
Total capacity including CEZ's existing renewables abroad
should reach 3,000 MW and costs should reach above 100 billion
crowns, the paper said citing Benes.
"The new plants must be finished by 2016 when we expect to
start building new blocks at Temelin," the daily quoted Benes as
saying.
Benes was appointed to lead CEZ, central Europe's largest
company by market capitalisation, after a surprise departure
last week of Martin Roman from the post.
CEZ is 70 percent owned by the Czech state. Prime Minister
Petr Necas has said he wanted a new manager in place to oversee
from the start a planned ambitious nuclear expansion of the
power giant.
Necas told the daily that funding the nuclear expansion via
building new renewable resources abroad was one option but
nothing has been decided yet.
The paper listed Benes' top priorities as the completion of
the third and fourth blocks of the Temelin nuclear power plant,
and prolonging the life span of the Dukovany nuclear station
until 2025.
Other targets include further cost cutting and boosting
operating profitability, securing fuel for coal-fired plants,
and no further renewable resources in the Czech Republic.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Alison Birrane)