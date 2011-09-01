Prague, Sept 1 Preliminary results of stress tests at Czech utility CEZ's CEZPsp.PR Dukovany and Temelin nuclear power plants show there is no need for immediate action, the company's Chief Operating Officer Daniel Benes said on Thursday.

The March disaster at Japan's Fukushima nuclear facility in March prompted the EU to mandate stress tests for the region's plants, including CEZ's stations.

"There is no situation needing immediate action," Benes told a conference.

He added these were initial results and the final report on the stress tests would be ready at the end of October. CEZ operates two reactors at Temelin and another four at Dukovany.

He said CEZ may possibly buy some extra diesel generators otr raise diesel inventories to keep power supply in case of unexpected reactor shutdowns. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik, writing by Michael Kahn,)