PRAGUE Aug 18 Czech electricity producer CEZ cancelled a tender for its fixed telecommunication network worth 1 billion crowns ($48.02 million) due to a lack of interest among bidders, Czech magazine reported on Monday, citing a spokesman.

The bidders lost interest because the conditions of the tender were repeatedly changed until "it ceased to make sense financially," weekly Respekt quoted an unnamed representative of one of the operators participating in the tender as saying.

None of the operators in the tender, including the leaders on the Czech market O2 Czech Republic and T-Mobile Czech Republic, submitted a bid. (1 US dollar = 20.8240 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller)