* Biggest-ever procurement deal
* CEZ says more than 10 potential partners identified
* Czechs push ahead with nuclear power while others pull
back
* Contractors to submit bids in July
PRAGUE, May 9 Czech power group CEZ
said on Wednesday it had decided to launch a tender to select a
potential strategic partner for an expansion of its Temelin
nuclear plant.
The 70-percent state owned power producer CEZ,
the biggest listed central European company, has opened a
multi-billion dollar tender to build two new units at Temelin,
the biggest-ever procurement deal in the country.
CEZ had previously indicated it may look for a financial
partner as well as some form of government guarantees for the
new plant.
The company said the partnership would probably be formed
after a contract with a supplier is signed, which is expected to
happen in 2013.
"The initial market analyses show that it is possible to
invite more than 10 energy companies, most of which are based in
Europe, which either have already shown interest or may become
interested in negotiations about such partnership," CEZ said in
a statement.
In contrast to countries such as neighbouring Germany that
are pulling out of nuclear energy in light of the disaster at
Japan's Fukushima a year ago, the Czech Republic aims to enlarge
the existing Temelin site in the south of the country.
But doubts have been hanging over the financial viability of
the plan due to an uncertain energy market in Europe.
Industry and Trade Minister Martin Kuba has told Reuters the
government was willing to discuss setting minimum purchase
prices for power from the new units, estimated to cost more than
$10 billion.
"CEZ is prepared to fund the project using its own resources
and available debt capacities; however, there are many other
interesting investment opportunities, which the CEZ Group might
reach if a strategic partner joins the consortium," CEZ Chief
Executive Officer Daniel Benes said was quoted as saying in the
statement.
The statement added the tender for a supplier was
progressing according to schedule and the result of that tender
will influence the decisions on the form of the potential
strategic partnership, CEZ said.
"Therefore, the process of the selection of a strategic
partner will not finish until the winner of the Temelín public
contract tender is known."
Three qualified bidders - Toshiba Corp unit
Westinghouse, France's Areva and Russia's
Atomstroyexport - are due to submit their bids in July.
