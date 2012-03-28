* CEZ could finance Temelin plant expansion itself
PRAGUE, March 28 A multi-billion dollar project
to enlarge CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant does
not depend on state guarantees, the Czech company's Chief
Financial Officer said on Wednesday amid doubts over whether
such support would be forthcoming.
CEZ, 70 percent state-owned, has had talks with the
government over potential support. So far some key ministers
have publicly rejected the idea of backing loans, although they
are willing to discuss guarantees on future electricity rates.
Nuclear expansion is a key element in the state's push for
more energy security.
But some analysts say investing into Temelin's enlargement
without state help and at a time when electricity and emission
allowance prices are depressed is a risky venture.
CFO Martin Novak said he wanted to conclude talks on
guarantees by the end of 2013, when CEZ is due to pick a builder
for the expansion that is estimated to cost around $10 billion.
"We are seeking all levels of support, but... if you
calculate our cash flow going forward and estimate the price of
the construction, we would be able to finance it from our own
resources," Novak said on the sidelines of a conference.
"They (guarantees) are not dealbreakers."
Three qualified bidders - Toshiba Corp unit
Westinghouse, France's Areva and Russia's
Atomstroyexport - are due to submit their proposals for two new
blocks with capacity of more than 1,000 megawatts each in July.
CEZ, central Europe's largest listed company, wants to pick
a builder by the end of next year. The enlargement will more
than double Temelin's capacity when the new blocks go online
around 2025 like planned.
RIGHT PRICE
Novak said it was too early to say which price levels
electricity contracts or emissions permits would need to reach
to make the project viable.
CEZ has so far explained to the government some of the
schemes that other countries have taken with state support,
including the price guarantee structure used in Britain.
"We are looking at potential ways of... reducing risk of
construction. We are looking at many models that are being used
abroad, the British model for example," Novak said.
Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek was cited as saying in
daily Hospodarske Noviny on Wednesday that loan guarantees were
out of the question for him.
"I am ruling out any kind of state guarantee for bank loans
for Temelin. As long as I am finance minister, it won't be
considered," he told the paper, adding that he was willing to
talk about guaranteed prices.
The price of EU emissions permits have lost over half their
value in the past year, raising doubt over Europe's carbon
scheme and weakening the position of emissions-free nuclear
power as a result.
Long-term power prices, meanwhile, have also fallen, on
concerns over future energy demand in a weak European economy.
Hopes for a widespread revival of nuclear energy were
knocked back last year when a tsunami damaged the Fukushima
plant in Japan and resulted in a pullback from nuclear power led
by Germany, the Czechs' neighbour.
CEZ is also exploring other support, including finding a
strategic or financial partner, which Novak did not rule out.
J&T Banka analyst Michal Snobr said CEZ can generate enough
future cash to fund the enlargement.
"They really do not need state guarantees for loans or a
financial partner," he said.
"But I am convinced that if CEZ does not get the guarantee
for the purchase price from the state for the whole life time of
the two blocks, they would be undertaking absolutely
disproportionate risk and I think it would actually never
happen," he added.
