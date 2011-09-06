PRAGUE, Sept 6 Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR has disconnected Unit 2 at its Temelin power plant for a nine-day unplanned outage to repair a cloggage in sealing oil in a power generator, the company said on Tuesday.

CEZ called the shutdown of the 1,013 reactor, which was not listed on the monthly list of September outages the utility released last month, a preventative repair.

The outage comes as Temelin's other unit is offline for refueling along with the 456-MW unit 1 at its Dukovany nuclear power plant.

The utility plans to reconnect the unit to the grid at the end of next week, a CEZ spokesman said. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by)