PRAGUE, Sept 15 Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR has re-started production at unit 2 at Temelin nuclear power plant as planned and expects unit 1 to start up at the end of the week, the company said on Thursday.

CEZ took the 1,013 MW unit 2 offline last week for an unplanned repair while the 1,013 MW unit 1 has been shut down for a regularly scheduled refueling. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)