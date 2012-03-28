PRAGUE, March 28 State guarantees for the enlargement of CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant are not "dealbreakers" that could kill the project, CEZ Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said on Wednesday.

CEZ, 70 percent state-owned, has had talks with the government over potential support and Novak said it would make sense to conclude talks on guarantees such as on loans or future electricity rates by the end of 2013, when CEZ is due to pick a builder for the multi-billion dollar expansion.

"We are in the tender by ourselves. We are seeking all levels of support, but... if you calculate our cash flow going forward and estimate the price of the construction, we would be able to finance it from our own resources," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

"They (guarantees) are not dealbreakers." (Reporting by Jason Hovet)