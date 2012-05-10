PRAGUE May 10 Czech electricity producer CEZ expects to have a list of potential partners for its project to expand the Temelin nuclear power plant by the autumn of this year, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Thursday.

CEZ said on Wednesday it would open a tender to find a potential partner to participate in its project to add two units to the Temelin plant, although it said it could finance it alone.

Speaking at first quarter results news conference, Benes added he would be glad to see a resolution by mid-year of a row with Albanian authorities over tariffs in the country which have hurt CEZ's profits. (Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Jan Lopatka)