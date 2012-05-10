PRAGUE May 10 Czech electricity producer CEZ
expects to have a list of potential partners for its
project to expand the Temelin nuclear power plant by the autumn
of this year, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Thursday.
CEZ said on Wednesday it would open a tender to find a
potential partner to participate in its project to add two units
to the Temelin plant, although it said it could finance it
alone.
Speaking at first quarter results news conference, Benes
added he would be glad to see a resolution by mid-year of a row
with Albanian authorities over tariffs in the country which have
hurt CEZ's profits.
(Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Jan Lopatka)