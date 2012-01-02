PRAGUE Jan 2 Czech utility CEZ on Monday set dates in May and July for two planned shutdowns for refueling in 2012 at its two reactors at the Temelin nuclear power plant.

The utility said the two outages - starting in the first half of May for unit 2 and the end of July for unit 1 - would total 101 days for the 1,013 MW reactors. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jason Hovet)