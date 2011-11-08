PRAGUE Nov 8 A technical glitch at unit 1 of
Czech utility CEZ's CEZPsp.PR nuclear Temelin power plant on
Tuesday limited the block's production to 50 percent of
capacity, a utility spokeswoman said.
The 1,013 MW unit 1, which was reduced in power earlier in
the day, is expected to be back at full capacity some time
tonight, CEZ spokesman Eva Novakova told Reuters.
"The output was lowered to 50 percent due to a technical
glitch," she said.
CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, operates one other
nuclear unit at Temelin and another four reactors at its plant
at Dukovany.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Jan Korselt, Editing by Alison
Birrane)