PRAGUE Nov 8 A technical glitch at unit 1 of Czech utility CEZ's CEZPsp.PR nuclear Temelin power plant on Tuesday limited the block's production to 50 percent of capacity, a utility spokeswoman said.

The 1,013 MW unit 1, which was reduced in power earlier in the day, is expected to be back at full capacity some time tonight, CEZ spokesman Eva Novakova told Reuters.

"The output was lowered to 50 percent due to a technical glitch," she said.

CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, operates one other nuclear unit at Temelin and another four reactors at its plant at Dukovany. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Jan Korselt, Editing by Alison Birrane)