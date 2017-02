PRAGUE, Sept 13 Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR will reconnect unit 2 at its Temelin nuclear power plant to the grid on Thursday and unit 1 at the start of next week, the utility said on Tuesday.

CEZ took the 1,013 MW unit 2 offline last week for an unplanned repair while the 1,013 MW unit 1 has been shut down for a regularly scheduled refueling. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jan Lopatka)