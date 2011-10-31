(Adds details)

PRAGUE Oct 31 Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR set on Monday the deadline for bids to expand its Temelin nuclear power plant for July 2, 2012, the next step in the country's largest-ever procurement deal.

CEZ expects to choose a supplier by the end of 2013 for a deal worth hundreds of billions of crowns, or some $10 billion, to more than double the size of its two-block nuclear power plant, located around 50 km from Austria's border.

With 2,000 megawatts of capacity, Temelin is already a major electricity unit for the central European state of 10.5 million.

The Czech government is firmly pro-nuclear despite growing opposition in neighbouring Austria and Germany, which import Czech power.

CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes, who took over at CEZ last month and has made Temelin's completion a key task for himself, said Temelin's third unit should be completed in 2023, and a fourth 18 months later.

Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda JS, and France's Areva , are bidding for the deal.

On Monday, CEZ handed over documentation, including some 6,000 pages weighing around 70 kg, to bidders.

Nuclear power in general faces tougher scrutiny now, and since the Fukushima disaster in Japan in March, Germany has put in places plans to scale down nuclear use.

But going against that, the Czech government has started drawing up plans that puts nuclear as a key part of the country's future energy strategy.

Temelin was a topic at last week's meeting of Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas' meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington.

A CEZ official said this month the country can look to the European Union to defend its nuclear expansion plans.