PRAGUE Oct 10 Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR said it had decided to further assess investors' bids for its stake in Turkish power producer Akenerji .

"CEZ, together with its Turkish partner, has decided on further evaluation of the received bids in respect of sale of Akenerji related assets," CEZ said in a statement on Monday.

CEZ and Turkey's Akkok group run Akenerji as a joint venture. The Czech power group bought a 37.4 percent stake in Akenerji in May 2009 for $303 million. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jane Baird)