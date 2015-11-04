(Adds fertilizer prices, expansion update, Street expectations)
Nov 4 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries
Holdings Inc reported a 31 percent drop in third-quarter
profit on Wednesday after markets closed, pressured by weakening
prices.
Nitrogen fertilizer prices have fallen sharply year over
year, weighed down by excessive global production and soft
demand. CF and other North American producers, however, benefit
from low costs of natural gas, a key ingredient in nitrogen
fertilizer production.
CF's net earnings fell to $91 million or 39 cents per share
from $131 million or 52 cents per share a year earlier, missing
expectations. Net sales for the quarter totaled $927.4 million,
up slightly due to a recent acquisition.
Analysts, on average, had expected the world's third-largest
maker of nitrogen fertilizer to earn 73 cents a share on sales
of $887 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The average selling price for ammonia fell 15 percent from a
year earlier to $446 per ton, while the price of UAN (urea
ammonium nitrate) dipped nearly 7 percent year over year to $242
per ton.
CF said its expansions at nitrogen plants in Louisiana and
Iowa were on schedule for start-up between the fourth quarter of
this year and mid-2016.
Illinois-based CF was involved in three of four deals in
summer in the nitrogen fertilizer sector, including a $6-billion
purchase of Netherlands-based rival OCI NV's North
American and European plants.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Chris Reese and Andrew Hay)