BRIEF-Taseko Mines says new, long-term agreement was ratified by unionized employees at Gibraltar
* Announce that a new, long-term agreement was ratified by its unionized employees at Gibraltar
Feb 17 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported an 89 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit as costs rose sharply.
Net earnings attributable to stockholders fell to $26.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $238.3 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 8.3 percent to $1.12 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Announce that a new, long-term agreement was ratified by its unionized employees at Gibraltar
NEW YORK, April 12 The sculptor of Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue is seeing red over New York City's decision to keep in place the "Fearless Girl" statue that now stares it down, saying his legal rights were violated.