Feb 17 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported an 89 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit as costs rose sharply.

Net earnings attributable to stockholders fell to $26.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $238.3 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 8.3 percent to $1.12 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)