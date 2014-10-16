UPDATE 1-Lanxess Q4 core profit up as business restructure pays off
* Q4 EBITDA comes in just ahead of consensus (Releads, adds CEO comment, details on business performance, shares)
Oct 16 CF Industries Holdings Inc said it has dropped merger talks with Norway's Yara International ASA after the fertilizer makers were unable to agree on terms of a deal.
Yara and CF said last month they were in early-stage talks about a "merger of equals" that would create a $27 billion rival to the world's largest fertilizer producer, Potash Corp .
Yara last Tuesday fired Chief Executive Joergen Ole Haslestad saying he was unsuitable to lead the merger talks which would continue under its finance chief. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Q4 EBITDA comes in just ahead of consensus (Releads, adds CEO comment, details on business performance, shares)
NEW DELHI, March 15 India's cabinet gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for state-run Indian Oil Corp to sell a 24 percent stake in a joint venture to its U.S.-based partner Lubrizol Corp, a government statement said.
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.