DUBAI Oct 25 Kuwait's Commercial Facilities
Company (CFC), a consumer credit firm, has begun
marketing an up-to-50 million dinar ($181.7 million) bond, the
first local currency offering in Kuwait this year.
The four-year amortising floating rate bond will be priced
at par at a spread of 140 basis points above the Central Bank of
Kuwait's discount rate, according to the prospectus.
NBK Capital is the sole lead manager on the bond.
A roadshow process began on Sunday and will last until
November 12, with subscription then running until December 1.
The issue date for the bond has been set for December 8.
The bond has been rated as BBB by Capital Intelligence.
The last time a Kuwaiti firm issued a local currency bond
was in June 2010, when United Real Estate Company, a subsidiary
of Kuwait Projects Company , issued a 40 million dinar
two-tranche piece.
KIPCO picked NBK Capital and KIPCO Asset Management to print
a dinar-denominated bond in July, although this has yet to
appear in the market.
($1 = 0.275 Kuwaiti Dinars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Jason Benham)