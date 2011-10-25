DUBAI Oct 25 Kuwait's Commercial Facilities Company (CFC), a consumer credit firm, has begun marketing an up-to-50 million dinar ($181.7 million) bond, the first local currency offering in Kuwait this year.

The four-year amortising floating rate bond will be priced at par at a spread of 140 basis points above the Central Bank of Kuwait's discount rate, according to the prospectus.

NBK Capital is the sole lead manager on the bond.

A roadshow process began on Sunday and will last until November 12, with subscription then running until December 1. The issue date for the bond has been set for December 8.

The bond has been rated as BBB by Capital Intelligence.

The last time a Kuwaiti firm issued a local currency bond was in June 2010, when United Real Estate Company, a subsidiary of Kuwait Projects Company , issued a 40 million dinar two-tranche piece.

KIPCO picked NBK Capital and KIPCO Asset Management to print a dinar-denominated bond in July, although this has yet to appear in the market. ($1 = 0.275 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Jason Benham)