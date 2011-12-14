DUBAI Dec 14 Kuwait's Commercial Facilities Company (CFC), a consumer credit firm, has priced a 50 million dinar ($180 million) bond, sole lead manager NBK Capital said on Wednesday.

The four-year amortising floating rate bond priced at par at a spread of 140 basis points above the Central Bank of Kuwait's discount rate and is the first local currency offering in Kuwait this year.

The roadshow process for the bond began on Oct. 23 and ran until Nov. 12, with subscription running until Dec. 1.

The last time a Kuwaiti firm issued a local currency bond was in June 2010, when United Real Estate Company, a subsidiary of Kuwait Projects Company, issued a 40 million dinar two-tranche piece. ($1 = 0.2778 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Reed Stevenson)