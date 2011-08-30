NAIROBI Aug 30 Kenya's CFC Insurance Holdings said rising bond yields and a sliding stock market posed a challenge after reporting a 75 percent jump in half-year pretax profit as premium revenues grew.

The company, which listed on the Nairobi Stock Exchange in April, said on Tuesday pretax profit for the six months to June rose to 441.81 million shillings ($4.71 million).

Gross earned premium revenue rose to 3.10 billion shillings from 1.78 billion shillings previously.

The company said its unaudited results showed "strong resilience in a market characterised by a declining stock market, rising interest rates as well as a number of internal operational changes that have taken place."

CFC Insurance said total income rose to 3.32 billion shillings from 2.15 billion shillings.

The company said its basic and diluted earnings per share rose to 0.65 shillings from 0.42 shillings previously.

Insurance is seen as a growth area, since only about 7 percent of the 40 million people in east Africa's biggest economy are covered by any form of insurance.

CIH comprises Heritage Insurance and CFC Life, both of which were previously units of CFC Stanbic Holdings .

South Africa's Liberty Holdings , majority-owned by Africa's biggest bank by assets, Standard Bank , has a controlling stake in the company. ($1 = 93.800 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Erica Billingham)