* FY pretax up 40 pct to 2.8 bln shillings

* 2011 EPS at 6.0 shillings vs 5.1 shillings (Adds analyst)

NAIROBI, March 7 Kenya's CFC Stanbic Bank said on Wednesday its 2011 pretax profit jumped 40 percent to 2.8 billion shillings ($33.8 million), helped by a rise in interest income.

CFC Stanbic Bank shares were the biggest gainers on the Nairobi bourse, jumping 7.1 percent to 45.25 shillings as investors piled into the stock ahead of the full-year earnings announcement, which came after the market had closed.

Operated by CFC Stanbic Holdings, and ranked among the top five banks by assets in Kenya, it said net interest income rose 45 percent to 6.04 billion shillings.

The bank, a unit of South Africa's Standard Bank, said in a statement that loans and advances to customers grew by 9 percent to 64.3 billion shillings, while loans and advances to other banks nearly doubled to 30.63 billion shillings.

Earnings per share rose to 6.0 shillings from 5.1 shillings in the previous year. The bank did not pay a dividend.

Some analysts were cautious about the bank's outlook, saying it needed to expand its products in a highly competitive market.

"The results are quite good, despite the high interest rates seen last year," said Eric Munywoki, an analyst at Dyer & Blair.

"Going forward, unless they restructure or introduce more products, I don't see any growth."

Kenyan commercial banks are reporting healthy growth in profits, despite a rough 2011 in which interest rates ate into their bond holdings, and high inflation eroded the economy's performance.

Strong earnings by the sector have buoyed the stock exchange in the past month as investors scramble to buy up bank shares.

($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter)