* FY pretax up 40 pct to 2.8 bln shillings
* 2011 EPS at 6.0 shillings vs 5.1 shillings
(Adds analyst)
NAIROBI, March 7 Kenya's CFC Stanbic Bank
said on Wednesday its 2011 pretax profit jumped 40
percent to 2.8 billion shillings ($33.8 million), helped by a
rise in interest income.
CFC Stanbic Bank shares were the biggest gainers on the
Nairobi bourse, jumping 7.1 percent to 45.25 shillings as
investors piled into the stock ahead of the full-year earnings
announcement, which came after the market had closed.
Operated by CFC Stanbic Holdings, and ranked among
the top five banks by assets in Kenya, it said net interest
income rose 45 percent to 6.04 billion shillings.
The bank, a unit of South Africa's Standard Bank,
said in a statement that loans and advances to customers grew by
9 percent to 64.3 billion shillings, while loans and advances to
other banks nearly doubled to 30.63 billion shillings.
Earnings per share rose to 6.0 shillings from 5.1 shillings
in the previous year. The bank did not pay a dividend.
Some analysts were cautious about the bank's outlook, saying
it needed to expand its products in a highly competitive market.
"The results are quite good, despite the high interest rates
seen last year," said Eric Munywoki, an analyst at Dyer & Blair.
"Going forward, unless they restructure or introduce more
products, I don't see any growth."
Kenyan commercial banks are reporting healthy growth in
profits, despite a rough 2011 in which interest rates ate into
their bond holdings, and high inflation eroded the economy's
performance.
Strong earnings by the sector have buoyed the stock exchange
in the past month as investors scramble to buy up bank shares.
($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia and
Mark Potter)