NAIROBI, Aug 10 Kenyan lender CFC Stanbic Bank posted a 39 percent jump in first-half pretax profit, helped by a rise in interest income.

The bank, majority-owned by South African group Standard Bank , said on Wednesday pretax profit for the six months to June rose to 1.3 billion shillings ($14 million).

Net interest income rose to 2.7 billion shillings from 1.84 billion shillings in the 2010 period, while net loans and advances to customers were up 38 percent to 68.2 billion.

Earnings per share rose 13.7 percent to 2.82 shillings.

CFC Stanbic said its total assets decreased to 128 billion shillings during the period from 135 billion shillings previously, after separating its banking and insurance business.

CFC's insurance business, CFC Insurance Holdings (CIH) , was listed on the Nairobi Stock Exchange in April. ($1 = 95.100 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and Dan Lalor)