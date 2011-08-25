* CFE H1 net profit falls 18 pct to 26.2 million euro

* CFE says H2 profit will help recover from the decline

BRUSSELS, Aug 25 Belgian building company CFE (CFEB.BR) said its second half profit performance would significantly compensate for declines in the first part of the year, which was hit by problems at its dredging operation.

Its first-half net profit fell 18 percent to 26.2 million euros ($36.9 million) after its dredging unit DEME made an exceptional loss when a soil sanitation contract was terminated in Brazil, it said in a statement on Thursday.

It forecast that it should be able to recuperate a "significant part" of the slowdown in net profit over the rest of the year, and added that annual turnover should be comparable with that of last year.

($1=.7099 euro)

(Reporting by Ben Deighton, editing by Rex Merrifield)