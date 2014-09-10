BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
Sept 10 CFI :
* Said on Tuesday that it received offer on Sep. 3 from Groupe UCG to sell its 55 pct stake in SCI Bordeaux Image
* Said offer values CFI investment in SCI Bordeaux Image at 2.68 million euros, reflecting a valuation of the assets underlying real estate of 11.2 million euros excluding fees and rights


* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.