Swiss growth takes a hit, adding to SNB strong franc dilemma
* Graphic on Swiss franc and Swiss trade http://bit.ly/2lXanHc
June 23 CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Sunday it had shutdown Canada's largest nitrogen fertilizer complex in Alberta as a precautionary measure on Friday before floods hit the region.
"We are in contact with our customers and will let them know when we expect to resume production and deliveries from this facility," said Tony Will, CF Industries Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Distribution.
The floods, passing through Medicine Hat, where the plant is located, have closed key transit arteries and displaced more than 100,000 people.
* Graphic on Swiss franc and Swiss trade http://bit.ly/2lXanHc
* CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance including record total revenues
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces Zhengbao Yucai has completed its share issuance plan on China's new third board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: