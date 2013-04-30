BRIEF-Lexaria Bioscience announces intention to complete US$2,500,000 brokered private placement
* Lexaria bioscience announces intention to complete us$2,500,000 brokered private placement
April 30 CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had closed its purchase of the remaining interest in the Canadian Fertilizers Limited nitrogen plant for C$910 million ($901 million).
CF had been awaiting a Canadian regulator's approval for it to buy the 34 percent stake it didn't own in Canada's largest nitrogen plant from Glencore International PLC.
* John Bean Technologies Corp says has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.