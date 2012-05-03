NEW YORK May 3 Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc posted a 31 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday due to a jump in demand from farmers during the North American spring planting season.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company posted net income of $368.4 million, or $5.54 per share, compared with $282 million, or $3.91 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $1.53 billion. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gary Hill)