July 16 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that regulators have granted air emission permits to allow it to expand two of its nitrogen fertilizer sites in the United States.

CF plans to add new urea and UAN plants by the second half of 2015 as well as an ammonia plant in 2016 to its Donaldsonville, Louisiana facility, which is the largest of its kind in North America. A blast at the complex in June killed one worker and sent seven others to hospital.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company also plans to add new ammonia and urea plants at its Port Neal, Iowa, site.

CF is one of numerous companies planning to expand or build new nitrogen fertilizer capacity to take advantage of high crop prices and relatively low prices of natural gas, a key input in production.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, the company said.