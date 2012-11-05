BRIEF-INTERRENT ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $75 MLN
Nov 5 Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc posted a 22 percent jump in quarterly profit on Monday due in part to lower natural gas costs and price increases.
For the quarter, the company posted net income of $403.3 million, or $6.35 per share, compared with $330.9 million, or $4.73 per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue fell about 3 percent to $1.36 billion from $1.4 billion.
Last week, CF said it would spent $3.8 billion to expand ammonia and urea production capacity in Louisiana and Iowa.
TORONTO, Feb 24 Passenger and freight train service across south-eastern Ontario were halted on Friday following a power outage at Canadian National railway's rail traffic control center, a CN spokesman said.
* WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $12 MILLION VERSUS $9.5 MILLION Source text (http://bit.ly/2mkZ8q5) Further company coverage: