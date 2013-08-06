By Rod Nickel
Aug 6 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries
Holdings Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Tuesday
as sales eased, and urea and phosphate prices declined, but the
results were better than expected.
Shares of CF, the world's second largest nitrogen producer
after Norway's Yara International ASA, rose 2.7 percent
in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $194.75 in New York.
Net earnings for the second quarter fell to $498.2 million,
or $8.38 per share, from $606.3 million, or $9.31 per share a
year ago.
Net sales for the Deerfield, Illinois company declined 1
percent to $1.71 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected CF to earn $7.62 a share
on sales of $1.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ample supplies of shale-derived natural gas, a key
ingredient in nitrogen production, have been a boon for CF,
although the price of natural gas has rebounded in the past
year.
CF sold 3.6 million tons of nitrogen products during the
quarter, up from the year-earlier quarter's 3.5 million tons,
due to timing differences in farmers' spring application season.
Net sales of nitrogen fertilizers for the quarter totaled $1.53
billion, up 1 percent from a year earlier.
CF's average selling price for granular urea fell 26 percent
from a year ago to $385 per ton, but prices of other nitrogen
products rose.
A seasonal buildup of supplies looks to constrain nitrogen
fertilizer prices in the short term, but that could change
depending on plant downtime globally and gas supply problems in
Egypt, Pakistan, Trinidad and Argentina, CF said in a statement.
CF predicted U.S. farmers will plant 92 million acres of
corn in 2014, less than this year, but still a relatively large
area, based on profitability of the crop that consumes a lot of
nitrogen.
The company sold 421 million tons of phosphate in the
period, compared with 493 tons a year earlier. Net sales were
worth $189.7 million, down 18 percent from the prior-year
quarter. The average selling price for both diammonium phosphate
and monoammonium phosphate fell to $447 and $459 per ton,
respectively, from $472 and $464 per ton, in the prior year.
Weak international demand for phosphates will likely keep a
lid on prices for the rest of 2013, CF said.
The company is carrying out a $3.8 billion expansion of
nitrogen production sites in Louisiana and Iowa and affirmed
earlier guidance that it will spend between $600 million and
$800 million this year.