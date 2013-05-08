(Corrects paragraph three to say that the company earned $6.03
per share, excluding items, during the first quarter, compared
with $6.02, excluding items, in the year-earlier quarter.)
May 8 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries
reported a 10 percent jump in first-quarter profit on
Wednesday, handily beating expectations.
Net earnings for the first quarter climbed to a record-high
$406.5 million, or $6.47 per share, from $368.4 million, or
$5.54 per share a year ago, the company said after markets
closed.
Excluding one-time items, CF earned $6.03 per share, topping
the $6.02 expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company also said it sees a
positive performance in the current second quarter and longer
term, as high grain prices drive farmers to plant corn and apply
fertilizer.
The company forecast that U.S. farmers will plant 96 million
acres of corn this year, down 1 million from its estimate in
February.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Carol Bishopric and Chizu Nomiyama)