(Adds CEO comment, details throughout)

By Rod Nickel

Jan 14 The new chief executive of CF Industries Holdings Inc is open to finding a better capital structure for the U.S. fertilizer company, including the option of forming a master limited partnership, Tony Will said on Tuesday in his first interview since taking over this month.

A master limited partnership is a dividend-paying investment vehicle that enjoys special tax breaks and is often used by natural resources companies.

Will said the company has drawn no conclusions yet about a possible change to its structure since it said in December that it hired two undisclosed investment banks to evaluate funding options.

If it chooses to create an MLP around new nitrogen facilities that are part of its current $3.8 billion expansion, the company would likely wait to make the change until 2015 or 2016 when the facilities are operating, he said.

"If an MLP is the lowest cost way to finance a portion of the business, I'm very comfortable we can get the board's mind around it, and management's mind around doing it," Will said in an interview from his Deerfield, Illinois office. "If what we find is a lower cost alternative to an MLP, I think the marketplace will applaud that we looked at it and have gone in a different direction because (there is) a better answer."

The company will spend nearly $2 billion this year on its expansion of nitrogen production in Louisiana and Iowa, but Will said CF's interest is low in taking on a partner to reduce costs.

Shares of CF, the world's second largest nitrogen producer after Norway's Yara International ASA, rose 0.6 percent to $246 in New York, touching an all-time high. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Andre Grenon and James Dalgleish)