(Adds details on MLP options, comments on dividend)

By Rod Nickel

Jan 14 The new chief executive of CF Industries Holdings Inc said he is open to finding a better capital structure for the U.S. fertilizer company, including the option of forming a master limited partnership.

Tony Will, in his first interview since taking over as chief executive this month, on Tuesday said the company has drawn no conclusions yet about a possible change to its structure since it said in December that it hired two undisclosed investment banks to evaluate funding options.

A master limited partnership is a dividend-paying investment vehicle that enjoys special tax breaks and is often used by natural resources companies.

If CF chooses to create an MLP around new nitrogen facilities that are part of its current $3.8 billion expansion, the company would likely wait to make the change until 2015 or 2016 when the facilities are operating, Will said.

Such a scenario of dropping new facilities into an MLP has been suggested by some analysts, but Will said he was not ready to give an opinion on it. He did, however, say that he saw downsides to alternatives such as adding assets to CF's existing MLP with subsidiary Terra Nitrogen Company LP or forming an MLP around facilities that are currently operating.

"If an MLP is the lowest cost way to finance a portion of the business, I'm very comfortable we can get the board's mind around it, and management's mind around doing it," Will said in the interview from his Deerfield, Illinois, office. "If what we find is a lower cost alternative to an MLP, I think the marketplace will applaud that we looked at it and have gone in a different direction because (there is) a better answer."

The company will spend nearly $2 billion this year on its expansion of nitrogen production in Louisiana and Iowa, but Will said CF's interest is low in taking on a partner to reduce costs.

Will said the company has reduced the risk of the project by agreeing in October to sell its phosphate business to Mosaic Co for $1.2 billion, a deal that included Mosaic's committing to buy 1 million tonnes per year of ammonia from CF.

"Monetizing an asset that today is not producing by selling slices of it to somebody else, to us, looks like a way to destroy value instead of creating it," he said.

Prior to becoming CEO on Jan. 2, Will was CF's senior vice president of manufacturing and distribution.

Activist hedge fund Third Point bought a stake in CF last year and called for a boost to the dividend.

CF raised its annual dividend to $4 from $1.60 per share in October, but the dividend still trails the company's fertilizer peers as a percentage of share price.

Will said it's possible that CF will increase the dividend in 2014, but he stressed that the company already has plans for capital spending of about $2.5 billion and to complete a $3 billion share buyback program started in 2012.

He would not say whether he has met directly with Third Point since becoming CEO, but said he's open to ideas from investors.

"I'm happy to beg, borrow or steal any idea that's a good one and implement it," Will said.

Shares of CF, the world's second largest nitrogen producer after Norway's Yara International ASA, rose 0.4 percent to $245.66 in New York, touching an all-time high.