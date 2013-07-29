BRIEF-Ross stores Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 29 Shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc spiked on Monday afternoon after activist hedge fund Third Point LLC said it had acquired a stake.
CF, the world's second-largest maker of nitrogen fertilizer, should be paying a bigger dividend to shareholders, Third Point said in its quarterly newsletter.
CF shares were up 10.5 percent or $18.98 to $199.98 in New York.
DETROIT, Feb 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has received subpoenas from U.S. federal and state authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, related to alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 Volkswagen AG has paid $2.9 billion to repurchase nearly 138,000 U.S. diesel vehicles through Feb. 18 in the wake of its emissions scandal, a court document made public on Tuesday shows.