BRIEF-Ord Mountain Resources extends completion deadline to buy Penta 5 Packaging to May 31
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp. announces extension to business combination agreement and re-prices private placement financing
Jan 21 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to invest 150 million yuan ($24.15 million) in setting up two units
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ulGuem
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2112 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI