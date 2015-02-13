Feb 13 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 7 billion yuan ($1.12 billion) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KSJuX7; bit.ly/1A3q9Qe

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2399 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)