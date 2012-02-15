PARIS Feb 15 CFM International, an
aircraft engine venture between General Electric and
France's Safran, won a contract to supply engines for
35 Airbus A320neo planes on order from Kuwait-based leasing
group Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO).
The deal for the LEAP-1A engines is worth about $840 million
at list prices, and the aircraft are due to be delivered between
2019 and 2021, Safran said in a statement on Wednesday.
European planemaker Airbus announced on Tuesday that the
aircraft lessor had ordered an additional 35 of the revamped
A320neos - more fuel-efficient re-engined versions of its A320
family - taking ALAFCO's total orders for the plane to 85.
(Writing by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)