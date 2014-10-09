(Recasts, adds confirmation of flight test, adds background)
PARIS Oct 9 Transatlantic aero engine joint
venture CFM International said on Thursday it had begun flight
trials of its next-generation LEAP engine, stepping up a race
for billions of dollars of jet engine sales in the coming years.
The company, co-owned by General Electric and
France's Safran, said in a statement it was on track to
win safety approval for the first two versions of the engine in
2015.
Confirming an earlier Reuters report, CFM said it began
testing the first engine on a modified Boeing 747 on October 6.
"The engine behaved well" during the three-hour flight over
California, CFM International said in a statement.
The LEAP engine is one of two powerplants whose development
has galvanised the aerospace industry in recent years as their
much-improved fuel efficiency triggered a huge jump in plane
sales and pushed anticipated production rates to record levels.
Both CFM and rival Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of United
Technologies, say their engines will produce
double-digit percentage fuel savings for cash-pinched airlines.
The engine developments are at the centre of a struggle
between engine makers that easily matches the more visible order
race between plane giants Airbus and Boeing.
Pratt & Whitney, which once dominated the industry only to
see its civil market share decline in the 1980s, is gambling on
new geared turbofan technology to restore its position.
CFM aims to cement its role as the biggest-volume seller of
jet engines, 40 years after it was born out of a decision to
cooperate by U.S. President Richard Nixon and French counterpart
Georges Pompidou.
Both companies have sold thousands of the new engines, but
industry sources say each has suffered some glitches in testing.
RECORD ORDERS
The development of the two latest engines has meanwhile been
felt right across the aerospace industry.
New market entrants in China, Russia, Canada and elsewhere
picked the engines to add further efficiencies to their plane
designs as they sought to challenge Airbus and Boeing for a
slice of the $100 billion annual jetliner market.
But Airbus and Boeing responded by upgrading their
own best-selling jets to use similar engines, prompting the vast
majority of airlines to stick with familiar benchmark models and
triggering a record wave of orders in the past three years.
Industry sources said earlier the engine involved in this
week's initial flight trials was a variant known as LEAP-1C,
which is being developed for China's new C919 jetliner.
The early tests will be closely watched not only by Chinese
planemaker Comac, but also by Europe's Airbus, which
plans to use an almost identical variant, the LEAP-1A, as one of
the choices for its upgraded A320neo aircraft.
An Airbus A320neo, powered by the alternative Pratt &
Whitney engine, took to the skies for the first time last month.
The LEAP-powered version of A320neo is expected to enter
service some six months behind the Pratt & Whitney version in
mid-2016, but CFM says it has a greater share of engine orders.
Boeing's upgraded 737 MAX uses a variant of the LEAP engine
known as LEAP-1B, maintaining an exclusive supply deal between
the CFM venture and Boeing's most popular model.
Flight testing is used to expose the engines to extreme
conditions and validate test results carried out in ground rigs.
The LEAP-1B version for Boeing will start flying in early
2015, followed by certification about a year later and entry
into service in the second-half of 2017, industry sources said.
