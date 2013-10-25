MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
Oct 25 China Fortune Financial Group Ltd
* Says to record a decrease in H1 net loss versus year ago mainly due to significant gain from reversal of impairment losses, decrease in impairment losses recognised in respect of trade receivables
* Says if the reversal and decrease are excluded, it expects a significant increase in H1 net loss versus year ago
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/fuq24v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: