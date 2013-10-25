Oct 25 China Fortune Financial Group Ltd

* Says to record a decrease in H1 net loss versus year ago mainly due to significant gain from reversal of impairment losses, decrease in impairment losses recognised in respect of trade receivables

* Says if the reversal and decrease are excluded, it expects a significant increase in H1 net loss versus year ago

Source text in English: link.reuters.com/fuq24v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)