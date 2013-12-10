WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. consumer bureau on
Tuesday ordered General Electric Co's GE Capital Retail
Bank and one of its subsidiaries to refund up to $34.1 million
to customers who it said were misled about healthcare credit
cards.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said GE Capital
Retail Bank's CareCredit unit signed up consumers for credit
cards they thought were interest-free but were actually accruing
interest that could kick in at the end of a promotional period.
CareCredit, which offers personal lines of credit for
health-care needs, could not be immediately reached for comment.