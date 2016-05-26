May 26 The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
(CFPB) fined former Wells Fargo & Co employee David
Eghbali $85,000 and banned him from working in the mortgage
industry for a year for an illegal mortgage fee-shifting scheme.
The CFPB said from at least November 2013 to February 2015
Eghbali had an arrangement with New Millennium Escrow Inc that
allowed him to manipulate the prices his customers would pay for
escrow services. (1.usa.gov/1P0WceC)
New Millennium would reduce its fees for some of Eghbali's
customers and make up for its loss by adding fees to loans for
other customers, the watchdog said.
The scheme ultimately increased the number of loans Eghbali
closed, boosting his commissions, the CFPB said.
Eghbali, who served as a loan officer at the Wilshire
Crescent branch in Beverly Hills, California, referred more than
100 loans to New Millennium, the consumer bureau said.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)