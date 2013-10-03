By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The U.S. consumer watchdog
said on Thursday it fined payment processor Meracord for helping
to collect illegal debt-settlement fees, part of a broader
crackdown on companies that offer to help borrowers get rid of
debt.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said
debt-settlement companies, which negotiate with creditors to
help borrowers eliminate credit card or other debt, often use
outside processing companies to collect payments from consumers.
Washington state-based Meracord helped collect upfront fees
from borrowers, according to the bureau's complaint, even though
settlement firms are not allowed to charge such fees before
actually eliminating or reducing consumers' debts.
Meracord and its chief executive, Linda Remsberg, agreed to
pay a $1.376 million penalty and are barred from processing
payments for debt-settlement companies, the bureau said.
"By pursuing this action against Meracord as a centralized
chokepoint, the CFPB can efficiently and effectively help
consumers who were charged millions of dollars in illegal fees
by many of the debt-settlement companies using Meracord's
services," the bureau said in a statement.
Meracord, one of the largest payment processors for
debt-settlement firms, neither admitted nor denied the
allegations.
"The settlement does not include any findings of wrongdoing
or determinations that Meracord violated any law," Remsberg said
in an emailed statement. "Meracord regrets consumer harm
resulting from certain activities of the debt relief industry."
The consumer bureau, which was created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank law, has been scrutinizing the debt-settlement
industry. Officials have said firms may deceive consumers, often
do not ever eliminate their clients' debts, and can charge hefty
fees.
Consumer regulators obtained court judgments in the past
year against two companies that Meracord worked with and filed a
complaint against four others, the bureau said.
"We believe it is important to hold primary violators of the
law...accountable. But through these cases we have also been
building our action against Meracord, whose assistance made
these violations possible," said Steve Antonakes, the bureau's
deputy director.
The CFPB said Meracord had processed thousands of illegal
upfront fees since 2010, resulting in millions of dollars in
charges to about 11,000 consumers.
The bureau said nearly 5,000 of those people had none of
their debts settled.
Antonakes said bureau officials believe Meracord should have
known it was improperly collecting upfront fees for debt
settlement firms that had provided no benefit to the consumers.
He said the bureau expects to provide restitution to harmed
borrowers.
The bureau filed its proposed court order, which is subject
to a judge's approval, with the U.S. district court for the
Western District of Washington.