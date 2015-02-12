By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 12 The top U.S. consumer
protection regulator filed charges against three mortgage
companies on Thursday, accusing them of misleading the public
through false advertisements that implied their products were
government approved.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said that its three
enforcement actions stem from a joint compliance "sweep" with
the Federal Trade Commission that looked at 800 randomly
selected mortgage ads in newspapers, the Internet and direct
mail solicitations.
The CFPB said that two of the lenders, Flagship Financial
Group and American Preferred Lending, have agreed to settle the
matter and pay $225,00 and $85,00 penalties, respectively.
A third lender that offers reverse mortgages, All Financial
Services in Maryland, is fighting the charges in a federal
court.
Representatives from All Financial Services and Flagship
Financial Group of Utah could not be immediately reached for
comment.
A man who answered the phone at American Preferred Lending
in California said the company had no comment on the settlement.
"Each of these companies has misled consumers with false
advertising," said CFPB Director Richard Cordray, in a
statement.
"The U.S. government is very serious about stopping
companies from falsely claiming federal authority, and we are
particularly concerned about false or deceptive statements made
in advertisements about reverse mortgages that target older
Americans."
A 2011 mortgage rule prohibits firms from making misleading
claims in their ads.
In the case of All Financial Services, the CFPB alleges that
between November 2011 and December 2012, it deceived potential
customers by claiming the source of its ads was affiliated with
a government entity.
The CFPB also said it sent mailers to about 200,000
consumers about its reverse mortgages that had an eagle
resembling the Great Seal of the United States.
The CFPB said the other two companies also sent out mail
with similar types of misleading information.
Flagship, for instance, advertised it was "HUD-approved."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)