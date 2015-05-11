* Nationwide Biweekly Administration, owner are sued
* CFPB faults promises tied to 'Interest Minimizer'
* Infomercial aired on Lifetime network
By Jonathan Stempel
May 11 A U.S. regulator on Monday sued a company
that has claimed to help hundreds of thousands of American
homeowners lower their monthly mortgage payments, but charged
millions of dollars in setup fees it knew would more than offset
the savings.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accused
Nationwide Biweekly Administration Inc and its president, Daniel
Lipsky, of falsely promising savings from their "Interest
Minimizer" program. It was advertised online, via direct mail
and in a 2014 TV infomercial on the Lifetime network.
According to a complaint filed in San Francisco federal
court, the defendants from August 2011 to September 2014
collected $49 million in setup fees, some as high as $995, from
more than 100,000 consumers who enrolled and charged $84 to $101
in annual processing fees.
The CFPB said most enrollees divided their monthly mortgage
payments in half and remitted them every two weeks to
Nationwide, which paid their lenders or servicers. It said this
caused enrollees to make the equivalent of an extra monthly
payment each year.
Nationwide, its Loan Payment Administration unit, and Lipsky
misled enrollees by promising they would "soon" save thousands
of dollars in payments, when in fact most savings would not
occur until the last years of the loans, the CFPB said.
"These companies and their owner, Daniel Lipsky, took
advantage of consumers with false promises of savings on their
mortgage," CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a statement.
"We are taking action to end these illegal and deceptive
practices."
The lawsuit seeks civil fines, restitution and other
remedies. Nationwide Biweekly is based in Xenia, Ohio.
Helen Mac Murray, a lawyer for the defendants, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. The defendants did
not immediately respond to a similar request. Lifetime is not a
defendant in the case.
According to Nationwide Biweekly's website, "Interest
Minimizer is helping hundreds of thousands of Americans save
billions of dollars in interest charges."
The case is Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v.
Nationwide Biweekly Administration Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 15-02106.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)