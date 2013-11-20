By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Nov 20 Payday lender Cash America
International will refund consumers $14 million and pay
a $5 million fine to settle civil allegations that it improperly
pursued some customers' debt and overcharged military service
members, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.
The enforcement action against Cash America International is
the first against a payday lender from the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, a new regulator created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
Payday lenders like Cash America provide small short-term
loans at high interest rates to help a borrower get to the next
paycheck. But the have come under scrutiny from U.S. authorities
in recent years amid concern about lax oversight.
In addition to the company's problems with debt collection
and overcharging, the CFPB also accused the company of impeding
a regulatory exam by destroying certain documents and coaching
employees on what to tell examiners.
Cash America, one of the largest payday lenders in the
country, said in a statement it neither admitted nor denied the
allegations and has already refunded around $6.4 million to
customers.
"Now that we have completed the initial CFPB review process
and entered into this settlement, we will continue to focus on
serving our customers while working to develop additional
compliance programs," chief executive Daniel Feehan said.
The CFPB accused the Fort Worth, Texas-based company of
using "robo-signed" documents to pursue debt collection lawsuits
in Ohio, referring to documents that are signed without
appropriate review.
Cash America also charged active members of the military an
annual interest rate higher than 36 percent, which is not
allowed under the Military Lending Act, the bureau said.
"This action should send several clear messages to everyone
under the jurisdiction of the consumer bureau," CFPB Director
Richard Cordray said in remarks to reporters.
In addition to the $14 million refund and the $5 million
fine, the agency ordered the company to improve its compliance
with consumer financial protection laws.
The CFPB is the first federal regulator to examine payday
lenders.
Earlier this year the agency said such loans often trap
borrowers in a cycle of debt and warned new rules could be on
the way.