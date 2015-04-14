WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. consumer bureau and the Navajo Nation filed charges on Tuesday against companies and executives who they say used H&R Block franchises to operate an illegal tax-refund scheme.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it is seeking court approval to collect about $438,000 in redress for victims, many of whom are Navajo citizens.

The CFPB said Jeffrey Scott Thomas and his company, J. Thomas Development of NM Inc, no longer own the four H&R Block franchises and that H&R Block did not participate in the scheme. The bureau also charged Dennis Gonzalez, who it alleges participated in the scam. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)