* Half of Adcock shareholders back the deal

* Adcock shares rise more than 2 percent (Adds details, background, shares)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals formally bid $1.2 billion for all of South African drugs maker Adcock Ingram on Friday, saying it was confident of winning support for the deal from its target's shareholders.

The fate of the deal, a rare Chile-South Africa tie up, has been in doubt in recent days after Adcock's biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), rejected it.

"The compelling rationale for the proposed combination has been accepted by the overwhelming majority of all stakeholders we have engaged with and this is reflected in the outstanding level of shareholder support received to date," CFR said in a statement.

The Santiago-based company said it had support of shareholders holding 45 percent of Adcock and letters of support from a further 7.5 percent.

The cash and share deal needs 75 percent shareholder support to go through, under the South African law.

While CFR can mathematically push the deal through without the vote of the PIC - a state owned pension fund which holds about 19 percent - the Chilean group's chief executive said this week it was crucial for the deal to win support from the government.

A minimum of 51 percent and potentially up to a maximum of 64.3 percent of the 12.6 billion rand ($1.22 billion) purchase price would be settled in cash with the remainder in new CFR shares.

Shares in Adcock rose 2.45 percent to 71 rand by 1302 GMT, outpacing a 0.9 percent gain the JSE All-share index. ($1 = 10.3098 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)