JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals formally bid 12.6 billion rand ($1.22 billion) for all of South African drugs maker Adcock Ingram on Friday, saying it was confident that it would win support of its target's shareholders.

"The compelling rationale for the proposed combination has been accepted by the overwhelming majority of all stakeholders we have engaged with and this is reflected in the outstanding level of shareholder support received to date," CFR said in a statement.

The Santiago-based company said it had support of shareholders holding 45 percent of Adcock and letters of support from a further 7.5 percent. ($1 = 10.3098 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)