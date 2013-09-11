JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 The chairman of South Africa's Adcock Ingram said on Wednesday discussions with South Africa's government over a proposed 12.6 billion rand ($1.3 billion) takeover from Chile's CFR have gone "extremely well".

The South African government has in the past scuppered big cross-border deals, but Chairman Khotso Mokhele told a conference call talks with the government so far had gone well. ($1 = 9.9009 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Ed Stoddard)