By David Sheppard

LONDON, Aug 6 Well before settling a long-running oil price manipulation case this week, global oil trader Arcadia had shrunk itself to a leaner operation with an almost singular focus: trading the very contracts U.S. regulators accused them of rigging.

Arcadia, a London-based trading firm founded in 1988 and bought eight years ago by Norwegian shipping billionaire John Fredriksen, does not expect restrictions agreed with the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to disrupt its new strategy focused mainly on trading U.S.-based crude, Paul Adams, chief executive of the U.S.-based Parnon arm, told Reuters.

The two traders allegedly at the center of the trading scheme, who like Adams were former star traders at oil major BP , continue working for the company, he said. And Parnon still has years to run on oil storage tank leases in Cushing, Oklahoma, the focal point for the CFTC's inquiry.

"The case has obviously been a concern hanging over us, and we're glad to get it resolved," Adams said in his first interview after Monday's $13 million settlement with the CFTC ended a high-profile case launched in 2011.

Arcadia, Parnon and the two traders did not admit or deny wrongdoing in the settlement. They agreed to a number of limits, including a cap on how much physical crude they can hold in Cushing, as well as tougher record-keeping and reporting.

"The terms of the settlement don't constrain the business as we are currently operating," he said.

Once known as a leading trader of West African crude and a major exporter from Yemen and South Sudan, Arcadia has shrunk to a group of just 30 to 35 traders based almost wholly in London's exclusive Knightsbridge area, down from a peak of more than 100 spread across over half a dozen offices worldwide.

The business was scaled back after a strategic review at the start of last year, at a time when global commodity trading profits from New York to Geneva were under mounting pressure from diminished volatility and tougher regulations.

"The returns from Arcadia's traditional business in Africa and Asia no longer justified the risks involved and capital it demanded," Adams said. "The changes we have made to our business during the past 18 months are not related to the CFTC's investigation. I must separate the two."

THREE YEARS BACK ...

Arcadia and the CFTC began talks to settle the lawsuit in March, nearly three years after the U.S. derivatives regulator alleged that oil traders James Dyer and Nick Wildgoose at Arcadia's U.S. unit Parnon had made some $50 million over just a few short months, devising a scheme to make the U.S. oil market appear artificially tight in early 2008.

The traders would later dump their physical crude holdings to benefit opposing positions they'd taken in oil future markets.

The size of the settlement is unlikely to trouble Fredriksen, a former oil trader nicknamed 'Big Wolf', whose near $15 billion fortune ranks him 72nd in Forbes' annual global rich-list. Arcadia's profits are closely-guarded.

The majority of Arcadia's Asia-based trading team moved to London-listed mining and trading giant Glencore Xstrata last September. More traders left last month to join Azeri state oil firm SOCAR's planned London office.

Arcadia's remaining traders will only trade physical oil in North America and a small amount of crude in Britain's North Sea, the two most closely-linked markets to international oil futures.

Most of the traders are now based in the firm's London offices. Over the past year the firm had shuttered its other offices in Switzerland, Dubai, China, and Singapore.

Illustrating the importance of the two former BP traders to their plans, the firms' only offices outside London are now in San Diego, California and Brisbane, Australia - where Wildgoose and Dyer have made their respective homes.

KINGS OF CUSHING

Adams, who was not named in the CFTC's case, worked with Wildgoose and Dyer in Chicago when they ran BP's "Cushing book", widely seen as one of the most profitable in the energy major and a destination for its top traders.

The CFTC's case centered on Arcadia and Parnon's 2008 activities at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery and settlement point for U.S. oil futures contracts, which bills itself as 'the pipeline crossroads of the world'.

As oil prices were rallying towards a record near $150 a barrel in early 2008, the CFTC said Wildgoose and Dyer amassed large physical positions at Cushing to create the impression of tight supplies before later dumping them into the market, benefiting the traders' futures positions.

Parnon sold its 3 million barrels of storage capacity at Cushing to mid-stream firm JP Energy Partners in 2012 for almost $92 million, according to the firm's SEC filings. Parnon then leased back the capacity through mid-2017.

Under Monday's settlement, the defendants also agreed to limit for the next three years the amount of oil they would be allowed to hold for delivery at Cushing -- 3 million barrels.

"The business we have today is the business we plan to go forward with," Adams said.

"We are a focused trading business operating from London, the United States and Australia."

Originally founded by a former BP trader, Arcadia rose to prominence under its previous CEO, Peter Bosworth, who made the firm into a million-barrel-per day player in physical oil trading with a large portfolio from Nigeria to Sudan.

He left the firm shortly after the company started its strategic review last year. (Additional reporting by Emma Farge in Dakar and Jonathan Leff in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)